Shooting at DeKalb Inn leaves two men in critical condition
Two men who got into a dispute at a DeKalb Inn are in critical condition, police said.
Police officers who arrived at the scene on Mountain Industrial Boulevard near I-285 in Tucker found a man in his 30s and another man in his 50s with gunshot wounds.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Both men were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police haven’t identified either man.
Detectives said they are still investigating the incident.
TRENDING STORIES:
It keeps growing: Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $790 million
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: