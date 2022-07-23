Shooting at DeKalb Inn leaves two men in critical condition

Two men who got into a dispute at a DeKalb Inn are in critical condition, police said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene on Mountain Industrial Boulevard near I-285 in Tucker found a man in his 30s and another man in his 50s with gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Both men were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t identified either man.

Detectives said they are still investigating the incident.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: