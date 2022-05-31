Shooting in DeKalb leaves 50-year-old with gunshot wound to knee, police say
DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 50-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.
The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Mount Industrial Boulevard.
When they arrived, the located a man suffering after he was struck by gunfire.
The victim told police he was shot while walking in the area of North Hairston Road and Central Drive.
Police responded to a scene at a Chevron gas station, located at 1140 North Hairston Road.
Officials transported the victim to the hospital, however, his condition is unknown.
