Shooting at Dodge City bar and grill leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; suspect at large

A shooting at a Dodge City bar left two men dead and another two injured early Sunday morning.

Calls came into 911 at about 1:12 a.m. for a report of a shooting at the Central Station Bar and Grill at 207 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd. in Dodge City, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Preliminary investigation found that an altercation occurred and it’s believed the shooting suspect, 36-year-old Ricardo Johary Cadena-Garcia, used a small-caliber handgun to “shoot and kill a 29-year-old man,” the KBI said in a news release.

The 29-year-old man died at the bar. Cadena-Garcia fired several more rounds that struck three other men and then fled the area, according to the KBI.

Emergency Medical Services took the three men, ages 27, 28 and 40, to an area hospital. The 28-year-old man died at the hospital, the 40-year-old man was flown to Wichita with life-threatening injuries, and the 27-year-old was treated and has been released, the release said.

The Dodge City Police Department requested help from the KBI at 1:45 a.m.

Authorities think Cadena-Garcia is heading south in a white 2011 Dodge Ram pickup truck with Kansas tag 731SBJ and is no longer in Kansas.

“Cadena-Garcia is a Hispanic male, approximately 6 foot 1 inch tall, weighing around 270 pounds,” the KBI said. “He has black hair, brown eyes, and a large black tattoo on his neck.”

The identities of the shooting victims will be released at a later time, the KBI said.

Along with the KBI, Dodge City Police, Ford County Sheriff’s deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded the shooting.

Anyone who sees the suspect or this vehicle is asked to immediately call 911. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Any other nformation about the shooting can be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501, or the Dodge City Police Department at 620-225-8126. Tips can also be submitted online at FordCountySheriff.org or DodgeCityPD.org.