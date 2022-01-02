Shooting in downtown Columbia leaves 4 injured on New Year's Day

A shooting just after midnight Saturday left four injured in the first hours of the new year, Columbia police said.

According to a release Saturday, police responded to an incident at Silverball and multiple shots were fired as they were arriving at the 100 block of S. Ninth St.

Four male adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital. Officers did not fire their weapons, the release says.

Police did not have suspect information available as of Saturday evening.

This is the second time in three months police have responded to shots first at the 100 block of S. Ninth St.

Police responded in Oct. 2021 for reports of shots fired, where two victims were taken to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Saturday morning's shooting is the first of the year after there were at least six shootings in downtown Columbia within just two months on Nov. 2021.

Columbia Police are asking anyone with new information to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652. More information may become available later.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Four injured in downtown Columbia, MO shooting on New Year's Day