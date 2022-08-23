Shooting in downtown Durham leaves one man dead, police say

A man shot Monday night in downtown Durham has died, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a call after 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Street, a short distance from the Durham Police Department headquarters on East Main Street.

They found a man who had been shot.

The man, whose name has not been released was taken to a hospital where he died, according to a news release.

Investigators do not think the shooting was random, the release stated.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Durham Investigator A. Bongarten at 919-560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

