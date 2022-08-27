Shooting in downtown Indianapolis leaves 3 injured, 2 critically

Three men were shot in the heart of Indianapolis' entertainment district early Saturday morning, leaving two of them in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Meridian Street, near the intersection of Meridian and Maryland streets.

Police believe a disturbance between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting and that there is no threat to the public.

All three were taken to an area hospital. One is in stable condition.

Indianapolis police asks anyone with information to contact Detective Michael Wright at 317-327-3475 or email Michael.Wright@indy.gov.

This story will be updated.

