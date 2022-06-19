Shooting in Downtown Memphis leaves one man critical, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in Downtown Memphis.

Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of South Fourth Street and Beale Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police found a man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

There is no suspect information and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: