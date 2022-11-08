Shooting in downtown Morgantown for second consecutive weekend, police look for suspects

Nov. 8—Morgantown detectives are investigating another shooting in downtown Morgantown.

This is the second incident in a week.

The Morgantown Police Department issued a press release Monday stating they were investigating a shooting that occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Fayette Street.

MPD officers on foot in the vicinity immediately responded to the scene after hearing the gunshots coming from the area, the release said.

An adult male is said to have been shot in the leg during the incident. The release said the man refused medical treatment or EMS transport to the hospital and took himself to a hospital in Pennsylvania.

According to the release, an eye-witness told police a male wearing a ski mask fired the shots at the victim and then fled on foot, running down Chestnut Street toward Walnut Street.

Law enforcement searched the area for any witnesses and video footage that may help their investigation, but had not made an arrest as of Monday.

This incident follows another shooting last weekend on Oct. 30 where a victim was hit by gunfire during an altercation at a bar on High Street. The search also continues for that suspect.

Police say the investigations into both shootings are still ongoing and future updates may be provided as more information becomes available.

Anyone who may have information regarding either incident is asked to contact the MPD Detective Division at 304-284-7454.