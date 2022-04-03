Shooting in downtown Sacramento leaves at least six dead, 10 injured

The Daily Beast

Fred Greaves/ReutersAt least six people have been killed and 10 injured after someone opened fire into a crowd of brawling after-hours bar patrons in downtown Sacramento, California.Just after the 2 a.m. closing time, Sacramento police said they responded to a report that someone started shooting from a car in the direction of a fight that reportedly broke out in a crowd on the corner of 10th Street and K Street. Video posted on social media shows terrified people running away from the scene aga