Shooting in downtown Sacramento leaves at least six dead, 10 injured
Police initially had reported "multiple victims" after the attack fueled chaos in an area of bars and restaurants near the State Capitol.
Police initially had reported "multiple victims" after the attack fueled chaos in an area of bars and restaurants near the State Capitol.
One person was killed and at least 10 others were injured, including three juveniles, in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert event overnight Saturday in southeast Oak Cliff.
Police said there was a large crowd at the deadly overnight scene in Sacramento. At least 6 are dead and 9 wounded, according to officials investigating.
Six people are dead and at least 10 others injured after a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning.
At least six people are confirmed dead and ten injured after a shooting in Sacramento, California. Police said they have not made any arrests yet, and the investigation could take a matter of days.
The shooting happened early Sunday morning, and police are asking for the public's help to identify suspects, the Sacramento Police Department said.
Sacramento police said there are no suspects in custody and asked for the public's help in identifying them.View Entire Post ›
Two other people in the car were injured.
The West Sacramento Police Department is asking for help in identifying a burglary suspect who attempted to rob a home last week, authorities said. The attempted burglary happened in the 800 block of River Crest Drive on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., the West Sacramento Police Department said in a release. The man reportedly broke a window at a home, but did not enter.
Police say the daughter and intruder had a relationship.
Eyenovia, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EYEN ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making...
Six people were killed and 10 injured in a mass shooting early Sunday as bars and nightclubs were closing in downtown Sacramento and police in California’s state capital were searching for at least one suspect.
N.C. State police sent out a crime warning Saturday night about the assault report.
The Los Angeles Kings weren’t perfect on the road, but coach Todd McLellan liked the results and the lessons learned along the way. Anze Kopitar recorded a goal and one assist in his 1,200th career NHL game to help the Kings to a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Los Angeles finished 2-0-1 on a three-game road trip, losing against the Edmonton Oilers in a shootout last week and beating the Calgary Flames in a shootout.
It’s time like these when we wish we actually followed through with expanding our at-home garden. Who wouldn’t want easy access to freshly-grown herbs and veggies and skip that trip to the market?Luckily, the...
The Tigers added the final piece to their new coaching staff in Ole Miss assistant Ronnie Hamilton.
Fred Greaves/ReutersAt least six people have been killed and 10 injured after someone opened fire into a crowd of brawling after-hours bar patrons in downtown Sacramento, California.Just after the 2 a.m. closing time, Sacramento police said they responded to a report that someone started shooting from a car in the direction of a fight that reportedly broke out in a crowd on the corner of 10th Street and K Street. Video posted on social media shows terrified people running away from the scene aga
Deputies say the car owner saw the two men at his car as he was leaving the store and saw what looked like them stealing his catalytic converter. That’s when he pulled out his gun and shot at the two.
Police in Sacramento said there were multiple victims in a shooting in the downtown area in the early hours of April 3.This video shows the scene, near 10th Street and K. Video from that location circulating online showed a scuffle between a group of people and the sound of shots fired. It was not confirmed if that video was directly linked to the incident.Photos showed police cordoning off the area. Credit: @UkuleleJayBBQ via Storyful
Daesang, a Korean general food company, will make history by opening the first kimchi production facility in the U.S. The company revealed on March 29 that it would launch a Kimchi facility in Los Angeles to expand its reach and meet growing demand for kimchi in Western countries. “The U.S. market is important for our globalization plan for kimchi products,” stated a Daesang official.
In a state marked by inequality and staggering housing prices, nearly 20% of community college students report experiencing homelessness Leeann, a nursing student at Long Beach City College, walks next to the supportive housing unit. Photograph: Pablo Unzueta/The Guardian At Long Beach City College, a nearly 100-year-old community college south of Los Angeles, at least eight students have been given permission to sleep in their cars in a campus parking facility, as part of an official campus pro