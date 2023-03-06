Shooting at downtown South Bend parking garage leaves one dead

South Bend police are investigating a fatal shooting in a downtown South Bend parking garage in the 100 block of Wayne Street on Sunday March 5, 2023. Police have not identified the victim as of Monday morning.

SOUTH BEND — A heavy police presence remains in downtown South Bend on Monday morning after a man was killed in a shooting in a parking garage on Wayne Street on Sunday night.

The parking garage, which sits on the corner of Wayne Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, remains closed as of Monday morning as police continue to investigate the shooting. Officials urge those who normally park in the garage to use the lot at the Century Center instead.

South Bend police report the shooting took place a little after 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived at the scene following a report of shots being fired to find a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man's name as of Monday morning as they have not yet identified his family, though department police logs identify him as a 62-year-old man who lived in South Bend.

According to scanner traffic from the incident, a person called police from the stairwell on the second floor of the building about the shooting victim and officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds as soon as they arrived.

The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the homicide and officials ask anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

