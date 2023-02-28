Shooting at downtown Tacoma homeless encampment leaves man seriously hurt, police say

A shooting Monday afternoon at a homeless encampment in downtown Tacoma landed a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Tacoma Police Department.

Few details have been released about the incident. In a tweet, police said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. to a report of someone shot at an encampment at South Tacoma Way and Pacific Avenue.

Police said a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound was transported to a hospital. According to the tweet, his condition stabilized. It’s unclear where the man was shot or what led to the shooting. Officers didn’t specify whether he had been staying at the encampment.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.