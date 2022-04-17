Shooting at downtown UCF campus after shooter follows victims from bar, police say

The University of Central Florida police confirmed that Orlando police are investigating a shooting that happened near the Subway on Livingston Street and North Magnolia Avenue.

UCF police tweeted that around 1:40 a.m. three people reported that a man shot at them outside of UnionWest at the UCF downtown campus.

The victims told police earlier in the night the group got into an altercation with the shooter at the Knight Library near UCF’s main campus and the individual stated he would shoot them.

The victims told police that they believe the shooter followed them to UnionWest.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is not a larger threat to the campus community.

