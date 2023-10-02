Shooting in downtown Wichita hospitalizes one man after ‘targeted attack,’ police say

A shooting in downtown Wichita sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries Monday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:16 p.m. in the 400 block of North Broadway.

Wichita police officers and Sedgwick County EMS arrived and found a man in the driver seat of the Dodge Charger with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The man, who police think is in his late teens to early 20s, was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, Rebolledo added.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was shot by someone inside the Charger. All the passengers inside the Charger reportedly fled the scene on foot, Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan said.

“This was a targeted attack that just happened to occur at this location,” Sullivan said. “We have lots officers in the area and a lot of visual evidence.”

No suspects have been apprehended, but police are talking to multiple witnesses at the scene, Sullivan said. A portion of Broadway stretching from Central to Second Street is closed while police conduct their investigation.

Sullivan added that there is no immediate danger in the downtown area.

Police said the shooting happened in close proximity of the YMCA but it was not involved in any way.