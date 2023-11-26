Shooting during fight outside a south Sacramento club leads to the deaths of two men

Two men died after gunfire broke out early Sunday during a fight outside the Sacto By Night Lounge in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrons were leaving the club and bar at 7151 Governor’s Circle about 1:45 a.m. when a group of people got into a fight, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Ghandi said.

Deputies went to the scene in the Parkway neighborhood and began life-saving measures for the men, Gandhi said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witness said a white vehicle fled from the area, according to Gandhi. California Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle and detained four people inside, Gandhi said.

It’s unclear if these people were related to the homicide, with deputies continuing to question them, Gandhi reported.