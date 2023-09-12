Shooting during a large party kills teen, injures another teen

Sep. 11—A shooting killed a teenager, and injured another during a large party in south Bakersfield on Sunday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers went at 12:28 a.m. to the 2300 block of Westhaven Avenue and found the two victims. A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while John Avery Davis, 17, died at Kern Medical, a news release said.

Avery died at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, the coroner said.

Police didn't have information they could publicly release about suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective P. Hernandez 661-326-3592 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.