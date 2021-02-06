Shooting during ‘large get-together’ at suburban Chicago hotel leaves 1 dead, several injured

CHICAGO — One man was killed and as many as five other people were injured following a shooting early Saturday at a hotel in west suburban Bloomingdale.

The incident prompted the village to issue a statement that it has “begun the process of revoking all licenses for the hotel to operate” because of ongoing security concerns officials say have not been properly addressed.

Officers responded about 2:35 a.m. to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel, according to a news release from Bloomingdale police.

Arriving officers saw several people fleeing the hotel and found “multiple apparent gunshot victims” during a search of the property, police said.

Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said one victim, a man in his 20s, was taken from the scene by friends to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates, where he later died.

A spokesman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:16 a.m. His identity was being withheld pending the notification of family.

Four or five other shooting victims were taken by ambulance to area hospitals, according to Giammarese. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

Giammarese said the incident occurred during “some type of large get-together” among guests at the hotel, but it was unclear what sparked the shooting. He said there have been “ongoing concerns” about large gatherings at the hotel in the recent past.

“This is not the first time we’ve been called out there,” he said.

The statement released by the village said officials for several years have “shared concerns” numerous times with hotel management, First Hospitality Group, about “the lack of consistent security presence at the hotel and the failure of First Hospitality to properly manage the property.”

“We are now in the process of initiating legal proceedings to eliminate this threat to our community,” Mayor Franco Coladipietro said in the statement.

No one was in custody as of 9:30 a.m., according to Giammarese. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team was assisting in the ongoing investigation, which was still active at the scene.

A woman who answered the phone at the hotel Saturday morning declined to comment.