Shooting early Wednesday in Independence leaves woman with life-threatening injuries

Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday in Independence that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting outside a residence in the 9800 block of E. 29th Street, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department. She was transported to an area hospital.

No suspect information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 and reference IPD case #22-39615.