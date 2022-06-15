Shooting early Wednesday in Independence leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday in Independence that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.
Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to a reported shooting outside a residence in the 9800 block of E. 29th Street, where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, said Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department. She was transported to an area hospital.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477 and reference IPD case #22-39615.