Shooting in east Fort Worth leaves woman in critical condition, teen seriously wounded

A woman was in critical condition Wednesday and a teenage girl was seriously wounded after a shooting Tuesday night in east Fort Worth near Eastern Hills High School, authorities said.

Gang and gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting, but they have not released any information on a motive or suspects.

Initially, Fort Worth police received reports of two separate shootings in the Meadowbrook Drive area, but a police official said both victims were shot in the same location and one victim was taken from the shooting scene to Stark Street.

Fort Worth patrol officers were dispatched to the shooting call just after 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 5600 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Crime-scene tape blocked off a convenience store, and bullet holes could be seen in the front doors of the store.

Police found a woman who had been shot and she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

As they were on the scene at Meadowbrook Drive, police received a report of another shooting call in the 2700 block of Stark Street, just a short distance away.

Police said the teenage victim who had been shot on Meadowbrook Drive was taken to a home on Stark Street.