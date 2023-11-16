Shooting in East Memphis leaves man critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis Wednesday night.

Police say officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Stribling Street at 7:45 p.m.

The victim was found inside the home and transported to Regional One.

Man found dead in car after shooting on Lamar Ave.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.