Shooting in East Salem leaves 1 person injured, marks second shooting in span of a week

Authorities are asking for information from individuals who witnessed a shooting in East Salem Wednesday night that left one person with serious injuries.

This is the second shooting in East Salem within the span of a week. Last Thursday, officials said a man called 911 to report he had shot his girlfriend. The man was arraigned on murder and menacing charges.

Wednesday night, Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call in the area of Hayesville Drive NE near Reimann Street NE in the unincorporated area of east Salem, officials said in a press release.

On person who suffered serious injuries was taken to the hospital.

Officials say detectives, who are investigating the shooting, have not made any arrests.

Keizer and Salem police departments, Marion County District Attorney’s Office and Marion County Public Works are collaborating with the sheriff's office to investigate the shooting.

Investigators are asking witnesses the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 503-588-5032 or to submit a tip anonymously by texting TIPMCSO and their tip to 847411.

