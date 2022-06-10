Shooting in Eastridge Mall in Gastonia: 3 hurt, police evacuating mall

Three people were injured during a shooting that took place in the food court of Eastridge Mall in Gastonia Friday afternoon, police said. Two people in police custody are being questioned.

At 1 p.m., Gastonia Police wrote on Twitter there was “no active threat” ongoing. Police said the shooting was reported around 12:10 p.m., and lockdown procedures were followed as well as the mall being cleared of all people inside.

Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain said officers who responded applied tourniquets and provided first aid to victims.

SHOOTING



GPD investigating shooting inside Eastridge Mall on N. New Hope.



3 people shot. No active threat at this time



Avoid the mall.



Updates posted as info confirmed.



Call rcvd 12:10pm — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 10, 2022

The three victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries, Gaston Emergency Medical Services told the WSOC.

Brittain said in a news conference the victims were two men and one woman.

Their “injuries are non-life threatening — thank goodness,” he said.

“At this point, the public is safe,” Brittain said around 1:30 p.m., talking with reporters outside the mall.

Police confirmed someone was seen running from the mall in the direction of a nearby woodline, the TV station reported. The mall was locked down as police evacuated the property, the TV station said. It’s unclear if that person running was a suspect or involved at all.

Family members of shoppers and employees who are coming to the mall looking for loved ones should go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 North New Hope Road, police said in a tweet at 1:14 p.m.

‘Shoppers will notice.’ Carolina Place mall adds gun-sniffing dog for increased security