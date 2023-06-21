Shooting in Elgin leaves 2 people hospitalized; police ask for public's help

Elgin police found two people who had been shot Tuesday evening and had both taken to a hospital.

Police said the conditions of both victims had not been determined and that the motive was still unknown at this time.

The shooting occurred at about 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Alley A, according to police.

While officials said there's no ongoing threat to the public, they asked that residents report any suspicious activity to the department as the investigation continues.

More information should be available Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Elgin shooting leaves 2 injured