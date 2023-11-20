Shooting at Empire mobile home park injures one. Person hospitalized in critical condition

A shooting that occurred at Breezewood Mobile Home Park in Empire on Sunday night sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Medical personnel, the Stanislaus County Fire Department and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 600 block of South Santa Fe Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. American Medical Response and a fire crew found and treated one person with gunshot wounds.

The person was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Fire Department’s incident summary report.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, which responded to the call, confirmed that a shooting occurred but had limited information available as of Monday morning. It’s unknown what the extent of the injuries were for the person who was shot.