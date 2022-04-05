Update on shooting at Erie High School

Storyful

Erie Police said one person was injured in a shooting at Erie High School, Pennsylvania, on April 5.Footage recorded by Omar Hill shows police cars with flashing lights parked outside the school.Erie Public Schools said on Facebook at 9:41 am that Erie High School was on “hard lockdown” following a shooting, and that the school was coordinating with police.The Erie Police Department said at 9:54 am that they had secured the building.Police later confirmed that one person had been injured but was in “good condition” and being transported to hospital.The city tweeted that the students were safe. Credit: Omar Hill via Storyful