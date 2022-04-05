Update on shooting at Erie High School
The Erie Police Department, the Erie County District Attorney's office and Erie School District officials speak about the shooting at the high school.
The Erie Police Department, the Erie County District Attorney's office and Erie School District officials speak about the shooting at the high school.
Private conversations of the former mayor and city commissioner surfaced weeks before his co-defendant's trial is set to begin.
"Incidents like these are a reflection of a troubling rise in youth violence in Erie," Superintendent Brian Polito said.
Erie Police said one person was injured in a shooting at Erie High School, Pennsylvania, on April 5.Footage recorded by Omar Hill shows police cars with flashing lights parked outside the school.Erie Public Schools said on Facebook at 9:41 am that Erie High School was on “hard lockdown” following a shooting, and that the school was coordinating with police.The Erie Police Department said at 9:54 am that they had secured the building.Police later confirmed that one person had been injured but was in “good condition” and being transported to hospital.The city tweeted that the students were safe. Credit: Omar Hill via Storyful
Return throughout the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League season for the latest scores and links to Erie Times-News articles and more about the Erie Otters.
"Portions of Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama Georgia and the Florida Panhandle could all face volatile weather" Tuesday.
The man left the patio with a pillowcase-like sack that had a large square object inside, which appeared to be the cash register.
The "Pose" star's long trains, sparkly capes, and bold colors have helped push gender norms while shaping fashion history.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he wants to have some of his deputies in Hollywood, a neighborhood plagued by homeless encampments, despite the area being under the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police department.
Documents obtained by FOX13 show just a chunk of the violations the University of Memphis men’s basketball team is facing.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Liberals find themselves in a bind ahead of this week's budget: the economy has recovered from the pandemic, yet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged billions in new stimulus, a political poker chip that could further torch runaway inflation. Trudeau's Liberals will present their 2022 budget on Thursday, just seven months after promising C$78 billion ($62.7 billion) in new spending in a re-election campaign. But fresh fiscal spending could be risky at a time when inflation is already running at a 30-year high.
Texas used a record 26 rookies in 2021, its fifth consecutive season with a losing record.
"Emotionally, it’s really hard to know that … I can lose my friends or family, or people who are important for me, like any minute," 19-year-old Anastasiya Lemesh said.
“No family should ever have to live through that nightmare of having your loved one in prison ... and having proved their innocence, and have the state tell you: ‘That’s not enough for them to come home,’” a former prisoner’s daughter said.
California Highway Patrol officers shot the young Latino man 16 times in June 2020.
Two city correction officers smuggled contraband cellphones and drugs like K2 and marijuana to Bloods gang members on Rikers Island in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes, federal prosecutors said. Krystle Burrell, 35, and Katrina Patterson, 31, were arrested Tuesday in separate schemes that involved different Rikers jails, the feds said. Between October 2020 and March 2021, ...
Go inside the numbers for the loaded UFC 273 event where Khamzat Chimaev will attempt to build on his insane 254-2 strike differential.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the central bank could start shrinking its balance sheet at "a rapid pace" as soon as the next meeting in May.
Is it weird to call a vacuum sexy?
These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn.
The U.S. on Wednesday will announce bans on all new investments in Russia, in addition to sanctions against Russian financial institutions, state-owned enterprises, and Russian government officials and their families.