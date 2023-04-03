Shooting at Erie's Columbus Park injures one as police probe link to other shooting

One person was shot in the leg at Columbus Park in the center of Erie's Little Italy neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said officers were looking into whether the shooting was related to another shooting reported in the area about the same time.

The shootings were reported shortly before 3:50 p.m. One victim was shot in the leg, possibly the ankle, said Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, who was on scene at Columbus Park.

An Erie police cordons off Columbus Park, at West 16th and Poplar streets, after a shooting shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Monday. Police searched the park for shell casings.

He said that person was found in West 15th Street street along the park, located at Poplar Street between West 15th and West 16th streets. He said police were exploring whether that shooting was linked to a separate shooting reported in the 1600 block of Cherry Street, about a block east of the park, at about the same time.

"We are investigating," Spizarny said.

Officers were interviewing people at West 16th and Cherry streets as other officers were responding to the scene at Columbus Park. Spizarny said he did not know the condition of the other shooting victim. Ambulances responded to the scene.

One person at the scene said he heard gunshots fired in a rapid succession.

Police placed markers in the basketball court of Columbus Park as they searched for shell casings. Spizarny joined in the search, which involved cordoning off the park. It includes a skate park.

The shooting occurred as Erie police continue to respond to multiple calls involving gunfire, often involving youth in gangs.

Erie police talked to people on Cherry street at West 16th street after a shooting was reported in the area shortly before 3:50 p.m. on Monday. The report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Cherry Street coincided with a shooting at Columbus Park, about a block west.

Two months ago, on Feb. 8, police converged on the neighborhood of West 29th and Cherry streets after gunfire broke out. Some of the suspects fired from an SUV, police said.

A 14-year-old boy who was not in the vehicle was struck in the neck by a bullet, police said. Police in that case have charged six people, including a 15-year-old boy.

