The Daily Beast

Chicago Sun-Times via APIllinois police are hunting for an “active shooter” who perched on a rooftop with a rifle and opened fire on a July 4 holiday parade in Highland Park, killing at least six people and sending 31 others to the hospital.The gunman was still at large four hours after the attack that turned a family-friendly celebration in a wealthy Chicago suburb into yet another terrifying bloodbath.“Our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Highland