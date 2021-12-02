Shooting erupts at school basketball game, leaving 1 dead in Tennessee, officials say

One person was killed in a shooting that broke out after a pair of high school basketball games in Humboldt, Tennessee, local outlets reported.

Police received a call about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 saying that shots had been fired at Humboldt High School, The Associated Press reported.

No students were involved, and no students were injured in the shooting, Humboldt City Schools said in a statement on Nov. 30.

Justin Kevon Pankey, 21, was “found shot” and died at the scene, and 18-year-old Xavier Clifton was airlifted to a hospital trauma center in serious condition, the Humboldt Police Department said in a Facebook post on Dec. 1.

A third victim, Dontavious Cross, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, police said in the post.

Police are seeking 18-year-old Jadon Davon Hardiman on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence and carrying a gun on school property, police said.

The incident is under investigation, and classes and activities at the high school were canceled on Dec. 1, Humboldt City Schools said in the release.

‘Nothing prepares you.’ NC college volleyball team mourns death of star player

3rd person charged in murder suspect’s escape from MS Coast hospital, authorities say

Father arrested in death of 3-year-old Fort Worth girl injured at home, records show