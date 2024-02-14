The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shooting that occurred in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, where an overturned vehicle off the roadway with a victim trapped inside was located, according to LPD.

At 1:02a.m., The Lafayette Police Department responded to the shooting. According to a press release, officers were able to quickly extract the victim from the vehicle by removing the front windshield to the vehicle and observed that the victim was suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A uninjured passenger was also inside the vehicle according to LPD.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where they were listed at being in stable condition. A crime scene was then established and LPD Investigators were called to the scene.

Lafayette Police crime scene tape.

Through investigation, it was then determined that the victims were traveling in the immediate area, when for unknown reasons a suspect vehicle approached and proceeded to shoot rounds at the victim’s vehicle while traveling in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Tw. The fired rounds struck the victim’s vehicle, causing it to veer off road.

Once off road the victim’s vehicle overturned. Suspects continued shooting at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

LPD Investigators are actively working this incident to determine leads. Additional information shall be provided as it is obtained by LPD Investigators.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Shooting on Evangaline Thrwy, leaves vehicle overturned, victim trapped inside