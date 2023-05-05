Shooting at ex-mixed martial artist’s home near Kendall leaves one injured, police say

Retired mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal Jr.’s home was the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon, police said. A man was shot, but authorities say Masvidal was not involved.

Just before 3 p.m., Miami-Dade police sped to the 5800 block of Southwest 118th Avenue to a call of a person being shot, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was already attending to a man who was shot in his upper body.

The victim told police he was in an argument that escalated with a suspect, who authorities have not released the identity of, when they pulled out a gun and shot him.

The injured man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not detail the relationship between the injured man and suspect, but they do know each other. While Masvidal is the listed owner of the property he was not there during the shooting, police said.

The suspect is awaiting interviews by detectives.

This is a developing story.