A shooting in Fairfield, Ohio on Friday caused nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, according to police.

Officers responded around 8:50 a.m. to Eastgate Boulevard for a report of a shooting, Fairfield police said in a news release.

The officers arrived on the scene to find a male victim who had been shot, police said. A life squad took him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, police said, adding that those lockdowns have since been lifted.

Police said an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Fairfield Police Department at 513-829-8201.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Shooting in Fairfield causes lockdown of nearby schools, police say