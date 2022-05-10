Shooting farther with more punch: The Army finally found an M4 and SAW replacement

Todd South
·10 min read

Soldiers, special operators and Marines in the near future will carry a first-of-its kind rifle and light machine gun that fires a bullet created to overcome decades of previous small arms limitations.

The Next Generation Squad Weapon program gives U.S. troops a far more lethal 6.8 mm round following the 40 years the Pentagon has spent searching for an alternative to the 5.56 mm round that troops have been taking to war for the past 65 years.

U.S. infantry squads carrying 5.56 mm rifles and light machine guns currently face an overmatch. If those squads went into a firefight with Russian, ­Chinese or most Kalishnokov-wielding militants, they’d be outgunned in both distance and lethality.

Most potential world adversaries carry 7.62 mm weapons with ranges of 1,000 meters to 1,500 meters. U.S. units’ deepest small arms range is 800 meters to 1,100 meters. And those distances are only reached by the designated marksman and platoon-level machine gunners.

Army expects Next Generation Squad Weapon to get to its first unit by next year

With the new, 6.8 mm-chambered long guns, everyone in the squad will be able to shoot fewer rounds farther and with more devastation on targets than they can now — bringing a heavier, but more accurate and powerful weapon to bear in ­close-combat fighting, Army officials said.

This program is the first to produce a viable weapon on deck for mass production and fielding. A not-yet-identified Army unit is expected to receive the NGSW-rifle and NGSW-automatic rifle, the XM5 and XM250, which eventually will be called the M5 and M250, by or before October 2023.

The change is substantial.

Issuing a high-velocity round and lighter rifle with the 5.56 mm and M16 to troops in the Vietnam War and beyond meant more rounds to fire with less recoil. But the change also meant shooters couldn’t kill targets consistently past 300 meters.

The new 6.8 mm round fills gaps between the 5.56 mm and the 7.62 mm, the heavier round troops use in medium machine guns and older sniper rifles, officials said.

The move isn’t cheap. In the next decade the two weapon variants alone could cost as much as $4.7 billion, while the NGSW fire control, or M157 advanced optic, will cost another $2.7 billion, ­according to official documents. Those dollar amounts are more typical for tanks, jet fighters or ships.

Army leaders in recent years have pushed against the limited funding close combat forces receive, ­especially when considering the disproportionate number of casualties and fatalities that part of the force absorbs in combat.

Pictured here are Sig Sauer&#39;s MCX SPEAR rifles, the civilian version of its new Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle. (Sig Sauer)
Pictured here are Sig Sauer's MCX SPEAR rifles, the civilian version of its new Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle. (Sig Sauer)

The two weapons should reach an Army unit by 2023. But the bulk of the close combat force will have to wait. Production work, annual budgets and implementation of training and fielding plans all mean that the 120,000 close combat forces in the Army will not see a full fielding of the weapon for at least a few years or as much as a decade.

Army 11B infantryman, 19D cavalry scouts,12B combat engineers, 68W combat medics and 13D forward observers are on the list for NGSW deliveries. The rest of the Army will continue carrying the M4 and M249 SAW for the next few decades, officials said.

Marines and Marine Raiders participated in ­multiple testing events, and Corps officials said that the service is monitoring the Army program but had not yet decided whether to adopt the weapon system or ammunition.

What’s different?

The NGSW program sought an “intermediate caliber” — a heavier and longer range projectile than the 5.56 mm but lighter and more manageable than the 7.62 mm.

The Pentagon provided its own, ­government-designed projectile, the 6.8 mm bullet, to weapons companies.

From there, three semi-finalist competitors — Sig Sauer, Textron Systems and Lone Star Future ­Weapons in partnership with General Dynamics, built solutions. The winner, Sig Sauer, built a more traditional assault rifle design, with many of the same ergonomic features and feel of the existing M4.

Sig Sauer also won the handgun replacement contract for all of the services in 2017.

Program Executive Office-Soldier and the Army Futures Command Cross Functional Team-Soldier Lethality have run the NGSW program, with ample input from Program Executive Office-Ammunition and the lethality branch at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

Ultimately, XM5 shooters will give up 70 rounds and carry another 5 pounds in total weapon, optic and ammo load compared to the M4. XM250 light machine gunners will lose 200 rounds and add a net weight amount of 3.6 pounds compared with the M249 SAW load. The XM250 is a lighter weapon but the ammo is heavier and the new optic adds 2.6 pounds to the system.

The combined accuracy and effectiveness of the weapon, ammunition and optic should mean fewer rounds needed to strike and incapacitate a target, officials said.

Sig Sauer; PEO Soldier/Army; Jacki Belker/Staff
Sig Sauer; PEO Soldier/Army; Jacki Belker/Staff

Detailed data of the round’s performance in testing are classified, according to responses to media queries.

The system delivers, “probability of incapacitation (overmatch) against the full array of target sets the Close Combat Force will encounter in current and future Large Scale Combat Operations,” Bridget Siter, CFT-SL spokeswoman told Marine Corps Times.

“The effects achieved by the NGSW system on first round hits would likely take our current weapons multiple rounds to achieve,” Siter wrote.

The final weapon design and ammunition features are still being refined.

Due to federal contracting rules, Army entities such as Program Executive Office Soldier and

Army ­Futures Command were restricted from detailed ­contact with the vendors during prototype selection, said Bridgett Siter, CFT-SL spokeswoman. Combinations of bullet, powder and cartridge configuration and small items on the weapon could be adjusted as the Army fits the ammo and weapon together in the manufacturing.

The history

From its inception, the 5.56 mm round and the M16 service rifle were controversial.

The caliber was used within small game hunting ­circles and was a major departure for small arms. It was a shift that stopped the use of the heavier ­.30-caliber family ammunition common among ground combat troops beginning in World War I.

Developed in the late 1950s by Eugene Stoner, the M16 rifle was first fielded by the Air Force. The Army adopted the M16A1 in 1967 to replace the 7.62 mm M14 rifle.

Controversy centered around the performance of lighter rounds when compared with heavier rounds. Shooters claimed that lighter rounds lacked “­stopping power,” an elusive metric for determining a round’s effectiveness.

But advocates pushed for a lighter round that would add more shots and give a greater volume of fire. Leaders also saw a chance for better accuracy because of the reduced recoil.

The Army selected Sig Sauer to build its Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle, both shown here. (Sig Sauer)
The Army selected Sig Sauer to build its Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle, both shown here. (Sig Sauer)

The U.S. military, NATO and at least 85 countries fielded the M16. Over the decades, multiple ­programs sought to replace the M16 and its later carbine variant, the M4.

Those included the early 1980s advanced combat rifle program, the early 2000s objective individual combat weapon, or XM29, and a subsequent ­program known as XM8, which had optics

built into the weapon. None of those long gun programs succeeded.

Early in the Afghanistan War, U.S. troops ­complained about the 5.56 mm caliber’s limited range, which prompted development and fielding of an improved 5.56 mm round in 2010.

Advances in body armor that could withstand the 5.56 mm round eventually pushed researchers to launch the Small Arms Ammunition ­Configuration Study.

That study, began in 2014 and published in 2017, resulted in the Army choosing to look for its ­replacement in the 6 mm range.

Early experiments included the .260 R­emington, 6.5 mm Creedmoor and .264 USA rounds as ­contenders, Army Times reported in 2017. But rather than go with a commercial round, the Army chose instead to produce its own projectile, based on work done by engineers and shooters at the Army ­Marksmanship Unit.

The M1 Garand rifle, fielded to troops in World War II was first built in both .30-caliber and .2760-caliber versions. Though the .276 performed better, large stocks of .30-caliber ammunition left over from World War I drove budget-conscious arms developers to choose the .30-caliber option.

The Marine Corps found its own commercial replacement for the M4, at least for infantry and reconnaissance Marines, in recent years. And it stuck with 5.56 mm rounds.

In 2010, the Corps began fielding the M27, a 5.56 mm infantry automatic rifle, to replace both the SAW and M4.

Marines and Special Operations Command troops participated in testing and evaluating the NGSW prototypes. The 10-year contract for the weapon has allotted 120,000 rifles or automatic rifles for the Army but has capacity to build another 130,000 for Marines, SOCOM and foreign partner sales, officials said.

When asked about work with the NGSW and ­fielding plans, Marine Corps Systems ­Command spokeswoman Kelly Flynn said the Corps, “­continues to assess NGSW solutions for maturity, suitability and affordability to meet our operational requirements.”

The Corps’ M27 IARs will reach the service life ­limit by 2031. There is not a follow-on M27 ­replacement in the works other than Marine Corps monitoring of the NGSW program, Flynn said.

More work, changes and an optic

Beyond the new caliber and weapon design, more ­options will be available to shooters. Though the Army, Sig Sauer and the service’s main supplier of ammunition all have a lot of work to do first.

The new ammo will replace part, but not all, of the small arms ammo the Army needs. For now, Sig Sauer will run a 6.8 mm production line at its New Hampshire facility.

As production ramps up, the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant near Independence, Missouri, will add a new line and building exclusively for 6.8 mm ammunition.

But the facility isn’t expected to be running at full capacity until fiscal year 2025 at the earliest, said Army Brig. Gen. William M. Boruff, who is with the Joint Program Executive Office-Armaments and Ammunition.

The Army must produce a “war time” stockpile of ammunition. That means enough ammo for ­training and routine deployments must be made before the military can fully field the weapon to the force, Boruff said.

He did not provide detailed numbers.

Shooters will receive the new weapon with a ­suppressor and a one-of-a-kind fire control optic, the M157.

That optic combines many devices into one piece of gear. Currently, shooters attach a standard glass optic to their weapon and add on infrared or other aiming lasers to get on target. But if they want to calculate ballistics or gauge atmospheric conditions, they’ll need to tote more devices.

The M157 NGSW fire control weighs 2.6 pounds, including the remote and batteries.

The optic has an infrared and visible laser built in, as well as a ballistic calculator, atmospheric sensor suite, a compass and a digital display overlay.

The Army has a working weapon that fits its stated needs to replace the M4 and SAW for close combat. But further adjustments to optimize the round, ­weapon and optic combination will happen in the coming months and years.

To see how the XM5 may develop, look no further than the M4A1 carbine, which is dramatically ­different than the original M16 service rifle. The weapon has seen hundreds of modifications since its fielding more than half-a-century ago.

The first batch of about two dozen rifles and ­automatic rifles are expected to roll off the Sig Sauer line in the coming months. Those weapons will get recommended tweaks as the Army pushes to equip its first unit by October 2023.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Air Force test shows the A-10 Warthog can take out modern tanks with armor improvements with its powerful cannon

    Attack aircraft unleashed armor-piercing incendiary rounds against up-armored surrogate main battle tanks, rendering them inoperative.

  • Harrowing photos offer rare glimpse of wounded soldiers in besieged Mariupol steel plant

    Photos of wounded Ukrainian soldiers trapped inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol show the conditions they're facing.

  • ‘We are not as dumb as you might think’: Ukraine’s foreign minister rues U.S. delay in providing weapons

    In an exclusive interview, Dmytro Kuleba unloads on Western officials who he says spent weeks scouring Soviet stockpiles for old weapons — instead of giving Kyiv what it wanted.

  • Azov Regiment releases photos of wounded soldiers in the dungeons of Azovstal

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 17:24 The Azov Regiment has released photographs of wounded servicemen in the dungeons of the Azovstal steelworks who are in need of immediate qualified medical care.

  • Don't be fooled by fake toonies: RCMP seizes thousands of fakes with a botched polar bear 'claw'

    A Richmond Hill man is facing charges after RCMP identified and seized 10,000 counterfeit toonies.

  • Congress Just Spent $25 Million on Fixing Up an Air Training Center. Now, the Air Force Wants to Shut it Down.

    A bipartisan group from Georgia's delegation in Washington asked for $11.5 million in funding to be added back for the Air Dominance Center.

  • Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

    Fighters of the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the devastated port city of Mariupol, have released photos of their wounded comrades in arms who they say are in the plant, along with an appeal to the United Nations and Red Cross to arrange for their evacuation. In a statement accompanying the photos posted on a Telegram channel titled “Azov — Mariupol” Tuesday, they said the wounded, who they noted were no longer combatants, were living in unsanitary conditions “with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food.” The statement said that “the whole civilized world must see the conditions in which the wounded, crippled defenders of Mariupol are and act.”

  • Fact check: False claim that photo shows Russian plane shot down in Ukraine war

    A viral Facebook photo claims to show a Russian plane shot down over Ukraine, but the photo has existed for years and was likely taken elsewhere.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth

  • Zaporizhzhia Region: Russian troops shell their own vehicles to avoid going to front

    Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.

  • Russia suffers catastrophic losses in the war and changes its propaganda Ukrainian intelligence

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 11:12 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Vladimir Putin's regime has ordered the media, in its propaganda, to bring the Russian public's attention to "the opposition of the Russian army to all the countries of the European Union and NATO".

  • How Much of Ukraine Does Russia Hold?

    Russia invaded Ukraine with the intention of toppling the government; seizing Kyiv, the capital; and bringing the nation firmly into the Kremlin’s sphere of influence. While Moscow failed in those sweeping objectives, Russian forces have seized a wide swath of southern Ukraine and redeployed soldiers, vehicles and heavy weapons with the aim of pushing deeper into eastern Ukraine, expanding the territory it has controlled through proxy forces since 2014. The Ukrainian and Russian armies are now i

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Why Russia's air force failed to dominate Ukraine

    Many observers expected Russia's air force to blow away Ukraine's forces in the opening days of the Kremlin's invasion. Ukraine's military would be left completely vulnerable as Russian warplanes could pick off targets at whim. But that hasn’t happened.

  • Ukraine troops recapture towns near Kharkiv

    STORY: Ukrainian soldiers inspected the wreckage of a Russian tank in the village of Rubizhne, recently recaptured from the invaders.Kyiv said on Tuesday its forces had successfully pushed Russian troops out of several towns near the city of Kharkiv, part of a counter-offensive that Ukraine hopes could change the course of the war.One soldier here boasted his team could keep delivering these sorts of results."The weapons are helping is a lot, the anti-tank ones. I wish the state would supply us with them more frequently. We use the weapons exclusively for specific targets. As you can see we have results. If there are weapons we will have more results."Kyiv's counter-offensive here could be consequential: Ukrainian forces are moving into striking distance of the supply lines supporting Russia's main attack force in the south, where Moscow has focused on encircling and capturing the Donbass region.Ukrainian forces have so far mostly held out.Despite these setbacks, Russian President Vladimir has showed no signs of calling off or limiting what he's termed a 'special military operation.'U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Tuesday she believes Russia still plans for a long war."We assess President Putin is preparing for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas. [Edit] The uncertain nature of the battle, which is developing into a war of attrition, combined with the reality that Putin faces a mismatch between his ambitions and Russia's current conventional military capabilities, likely means the next few months could see us moving along a more unpredictable and potentially "Demonstrating Moscow's reach, Russian missiles destroyed a shopping center and depot in the port city of Odesa. The Ukrainian military said one person was killed and five were injured.In Mariupol, Russian forces again pummeled the Azovstal steelworks on Tuesday, trying to capture the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined city. Scores of civilians have been evacuated from the steelworks in recent days, but an aide to Mariupol's mayor said at least 100 still remained inside.Ukraine says tens of thousands of people have died under two months of Russian siege and bombardment.

  • Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire Del Mar is its most affordable electric motorcycle yet

    After months of teasing, Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire brand has unveiled its second all-electric motorcycle.

  • Russia’s Monster Submarines Are Even Scarier Than You Imagined

    Russia’s Typhoon-class submarines are the biggest subs ever built. Each u-boat stretched to nearly 600 feet long and was wider than the average American house.

  • Tesla recalls nearly 130,000 cars for overheating touchscreens

    Tesla is recalling 130,000 vehicles for an overheating issue in their infotainment systems that can lead to blank screens, poor performance and reboots.

  • Russian Guided Weapons Miss the Mark, U.S. Defense Officials Say

    On Monday morning, as columns of armored vehicles and soldiers paraded through Moscow in celebration of Russia’s 1945 victory over Germany in World War II, one element of Russian military power was conspicuously missing: its warplanes. And though officials blamed bad weather for their grounding, Russian planes, pilots and air-to-ground weapons have all grossly underperformed in the war against Ukraine. The absence underscored President Vladimir Putin’s failure to build a capable modern air force