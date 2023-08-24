Shooting at Fashion Fair mall parking lot in Fresno. It started with an argument

Fashion Fair mall’s parking lot was once again the scene of a crime — and this time, it was a shooting.

Police said a man fired one gunshot sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday and struck a vehicle in the mall parking lot in Fresno.

Witnesses told officers the shooting occurred following a verbal confrontation between two groups.

There were no reports of a injury, and the suspect fled by foot before possibly meeting up with a member of his group elsewhere, according to police.

Lt. Henry Garcia said a firearm and one shell casing was located at the scene.

There was no lockdown at the mall since Fashion Fair was already closed prior to the shooting.

This was the second criminal incident to happen at the mall’s parking lot in August alone.

Earlier this month, a road rage incident occurred in front of the Five Below store after a fight involving multiple people broke out near one of the entrances of the mall.