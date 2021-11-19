Shooting at Federal Way apartment complex leaves man seriously injured

Federal Way police found a man shot early Friday at an apartment complex and are searching for a suspect seen fleeing the scene.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to the 32100 block of 19th Lane Southwest after nearby residents called 911 to report hearing gunshots, Kiro 7 reported. Federal Way Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.

At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness saw someone running from the scene, Kiro 7 reported. A suspect has not been identified and police are continuing to investigate.