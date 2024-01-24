Shooting on Fleming Ave. in Columbus leaves one dead. It’s the 5th homicide in 2024

One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Fleming Avenue in Columbus, according to authorities.

Police said they were called to the area of Fleming and Decatur Court around 3:13 p.m. regarding a shooting.

The victim, identified as Lacoya Whittlesey, 48, was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 4:33 p.m., according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

This marks the fifth homicide in Columbus this year, according to a list compiled by the Ledger-Enquirer.