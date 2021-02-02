Two FBI agents fatally shot, three others injured while serving warrant at Florida home

Minyvonne Burke and Pete Williams and Tom Winter
Updated

Two FBI agents were killed and three others were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning as authorities were executing a search warrant at a home in Sunrise, Florida.

The suspect was also killed, the FBI's Miami bureau said.

The incident began just after 6 a.m. at an address on Nob Hill Road, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

Authorities were at the home to serve a federal court-ordered search warrant in a violent crimes against children case, according to the FBI.

Two of the injured agents were taken to the hospital, where they were stable. The FBI did not release further details, including the condition of the third wounded agent or the names of the agents who were killed.

"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the agency said. "Because this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

Police said earlier Tuesday that the suspect was barricaded inside a home and paramedics were on the scene.

In a tweet just after 9 a.m., police said the scene was safe but asked residents in the area to stay in their homes due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

