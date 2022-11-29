Shooting in Flowery Branch leaves 1 woman injured, 1 in custody

Nov. 29—One woman was shot and another arrested after a dispute between neighbors before noon Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Flowery Branch, police said.

Flowery Branch Police Chief Chris Hulsey said it started as an argument between two women around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Chattahoochee Street and Church Street.

During the argument, one woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots, Hulsey said.

Cpl. Christopher Compton said at least one person was hit and transported for medical treatment.

The suspect was taken into custody, and Hulsey and Compton did not share any further details.

Oakwood Police and the Hall County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.

"We're actually waiting on GBI to work the crime scene," Hulsey said.

This story will be updated.