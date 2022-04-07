Shooting in Forestbrook neighborhood led to heavy police presence. Here’s what happened

A police investigation Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area stemmed from a victim being shot in the hand, according to an incident report.

Sean Michael Bowlen, 65, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in relation to the incident, according to online detention records.

He was still in J. Reuben Long Detention Center awaiting a bail hearing as of Thursday evening, online records show.

Horry County Police had advised community members Wednesday night to avoid the area on Villa Woods Drive due to the investigation but didn’t provide any additional details at the time.

Police were initially called to the scene about 7:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting, and they found the victim sitting on the front porch of a residence when they arrived, according to the incident report released Thursday.

The victim, whose relationship to Bowlen is redacted in the report, told police that he and Bowlen had an argument before Bowlen pointed a pistol at him and shot him in the hand, the report states.

Police then attempted to call Bowlen out of the residence before HCPD Special Forces arrived on scene and took over. Bowlen was arrested by 10:30 p.m., according to police, though the report does not specify how he was taken into custody.