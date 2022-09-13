Shooting on Forestside Drive leaves one dead. Suspect in custody

One man died following a Monday night shooting on the 1600 block of Forestside Drive.

At around 6:37 p.m. Columbus police were called and upon arrival they found Zachary Castellow, 25, lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite emergency workers’ attempts to resuscitate Castellow, coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead at 7:00 p.m.

The suspect in the shooting, Jonathan Thompson, 25, turned himself into police headquarters later that evening.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Recorders Court at 8:00 a.m. on September 14, 2022.

If you or anyone you know has information regarding this shooting, please contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-3161.