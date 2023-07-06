5 people hospitalized after shooting at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex, police say

An altercation between two groups of people inside a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex Wednesday night ended in gunshots and left multiple people hospitalized, police said.

Around 8:40 p.m., one group was hanging out in the courtyard of the Broward Gardens, in the 2900 block of Northwest 19th Street, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said in a press conference.

That’s when a second group confronted them and gunfire ensued, he said. Five people were injured and sent to Broward Health Medical Center. Their ages are unknown.

#FLPD Police activity in the area of NW 19 Street and NW 29 Avenue in reference to a shooting with multiple victims. Information is preliminary at this time. PIO Liening en route. pic.twitter.com/B9ukVQGcss — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) July 6, 2023

“This is of course a very serious matter...and all resources of the police department have been deployed to determine the cause of this incident and identify the suspects involved,” he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at (954) 828-5700.

This is a developing story.