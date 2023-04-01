Shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex injures 1, police say

One person was injured early Saturday in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Woodhaven area, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to 5812 Lincoln Meadows Place shortly after 2 a.m. regarding a shooting call, according to police. They found a gunshot wound victim, who was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said the injury was not life-threatening.

The Gun Violence detectives were notified about the shooting, police said.