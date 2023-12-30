Shooting on Fort Worth’s east side injures 2 on Saturday, according to police

Two people were shot and injured in the Carter Riverside neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Race Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. regarding a shooting call. According to police records, someone called 911 to report their brother had been shot.

Police said they located two victims, both with gunshot wounds, at that location. Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

No suspects are in custody, officials said.

