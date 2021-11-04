Shooting on Fort Worth freeway leaves one person in critical condition, police say

A shooting on a Fort Worth freeway left one person in critical condition Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m., police said. They were dispatched to the 1300 block of the East Freeway.

“Upon arrival, officers located the victim of a shooting inside a vehicle that had come to a stop while traveling westbound in the left lane and shoulder of the roadway,” police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.