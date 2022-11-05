Shooting at Fort Worth nightclub injures two

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Fort Worth nightclub early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the police incident report, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the country western nightclub Guitars and Cadillacs, located at 4750 Bryant Irvin Road.

The victims, identified in the police report as 22-year-old Falicia Amber Wright of Granbury and 42-year-old Dimonique Arnett of Dallas, were transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson from MedStar said one of the victims was seriously injured, but it’s not known which one. The other received minor injuries.

It is not clear it any suspects are in custody at this time.