Shooting in Frayser leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is severely injured after a shooting in Frayser Monday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting at Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive after 10 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say no suspect information has been given and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.