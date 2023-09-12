Shooting in Frayser leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is severely injured after a shooting in Frayser Monday night.
Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting at Birchfield Drive and Waters Edge Drive after 10 p.m.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police say no suspect information has been given and the investigation is ongoing.
Peabody Elementary closed ‘until at least fall break’ due to mold, MSCS says
MPD: Bystander shot point blank trying to stop man from beating ex-wife
If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.