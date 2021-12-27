Shooting at Frederick Burger King leaves one dead

Dec. 27—A shooting at a Frederick fast food restaurant on Routzahn's Way near Route 26 left one dead Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred in the vestibule of the Burger King at 101 Routzahn's Way around 7:15 p.m., according to city spokesman Allen Etzler. Although he said the event remained "very much under investigation" Sunday evening, the Frederick Police Department understood there to be one shooter at the time he spoke with The Frederick News-Post late Sunday evening.

Etzler said the incident was not part of an attempted robbery. It is the first homicide in the city of Frederick during 2021.

There was a "significant police presence" around the area of the Burger King late Sunday evening. Police asked in social media posts for the public to avoid the area while it conducted its investigation. Despite the request, a crowd had formed near the Burger King property.

State police and Frederick County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene to assist Frederick city police. K-9 units were seen searching the nearby area.

Police also asked the public to "please refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation while the investigation is conducted." As of 9 p.m. Sunday, police were still interviewing witnesses on the scene.

