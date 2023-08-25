Shooting in Freehold NJ today: Two injured, says Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office

FREEHOLD - Two people were hurt Friday morning in a shooting that took place near Center Street, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Christopher Swendeman, an agency spokesman, said the two victims are being treated for their injuries.

Breaking News: Man dies after becoming trapped in industrial machinery in Lakewood

An investigation is “active and ongoing at this time,” Swendeman said.

The Freehold Borough Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office are conducting a joint investigation into the incident, he said.

No further information was immediately released early Friday afternoon.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Shooting in Freehold NJ: Two injured near Center Street