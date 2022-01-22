Shooting in a Fresno High-area neighborhood ends with arrest amid ongoing investigation

A shooting in the Fresno High-area neighborhood around Van Ness Boulevard and Princeton Avenue late Saturday morning led to an arrest.

No one was struck by gunfire, and the motive for the shooting is not yet known, Fresno Police Sgt. Henry Garcia said.

Garcia said early Saturday afternoon that police believe they have the shooting suspect and weren’t looking for others. Police said the shooting occurred about 11:40 a.m.

“Someone is being detained, and we still have to put it all together,” Garcia said while standing outside a home police were going in and out of on Princeton Avenue.

Early Saturday afternoon, roads in the area were open, with a few police cars remaining at the scene, north of Fresno High and south of Shields Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available, including whether the shooting occurred outside or inside.