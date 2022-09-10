Shooting at Fresno’s Tower District after man denied admission into Bobby Salazar’s restaurant

A shooting occurred at Bobby Salazar’s restaurant in the Tower District late Friday night.

Fresno Police said the incident happened after a man was denied entrance in the restaurant/night club got then started an altercation with Bobby Salazar’s staff members.

Eventually, friends of the man who was denied admittance joined the disturbance and someone among the four fired shots in the air.

No one was injured and the restaurant remained opened.

But police said a building overhang was struck about four times.

“Some pretty senseless violence just to have someone upset because they couldn’t get inside a bar,” Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said. “Luckily, no one was hurt.”

The man who was denied restaurant admittance, along with his three friends, were last seen getting into a brown, large SUV and traveling northbound on Wishon Avenue, police said.