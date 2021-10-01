Shooting Friday morning leaves one dead in Kansas City, Kansas, homicide

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that left one person dead.

At about 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of North 33rd Street, said Officer Marsheé London, a spokesperson with the police department.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male who was deceased from a shooting, London said. The name and age of the homicide victim has not yet been released.

Curtis Lee, who lives across the street from the scene, said he was asleep when he woke up to the sound of two gunshots and cars speeding off.

The 63-year-old sat on his front porch watching as police investigated the scene. Lee said nothing like this had happened in his 20 years of living in the neighborhood and that the victim had only lived at the residence for a few months.

“He kept to himself,” Lee said. “Most of the time he was gone.”

The police department’s major case unit is investigating.

The latest killing marks the 27th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year, the city had suffered 40 homicides.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.