Shooting at Galesburg bar sends victim with gunshot wound to Peoria hospital

GALESBURG — A victim with a gunshot wound was transported to a Peoria hospital following a shooting at a Galesburg bar early Sunday morning.

According to a news release distributed by the City of Galesburg, the Galesburg Police Department responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at the Grand Tap, 2051 Grand Ave. Upon arrival, several vehicles were located with bullet holes. A short while later, a victim arrived at OSF St. Mary Medical Center ER with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation. The Galesburg Police Department is being assisted in this case by the Illinois State Police, Knox County Sheriff's Office, Abingdon Police Department, and the Knox County State's Attorney's Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Shooting at Galesburg, IL bar sends victim with gunshot wound to hospital